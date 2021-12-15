Hyderabad: Power cut to Uppal stadium due to non-payment of bills

Due to the non-payment of bills, the electricity department has stopped power supply to Uppal cricket stadium in Hyderabad. This comes after the Hyderabad Cricket Association turned a blind eye to the notices over pending bills sent by the electricity department.



Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Balakrishna said that over Rs 1 crore electricity bill of the stadium was pending. "Inspite of the pending bills, the electricity is being used as usual at the stadium following which the power supply has been stopped," he said.

Earlier, a case was also registered against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for power theft following which HCA approached the High Court. However, the court announced the judgment in favour of the electricity department.