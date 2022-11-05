Hyderabad: Pragathi Nagar-JNTU stretch turns death trap for commuters

Hyderabad: The Nizampet road between the Pragathi Nagar-JNTU stretch has become a death trap as the lanes and the main road is completely filled with potholes leading to heavy traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters. Commuters allege that the Nizampet Municipality has always ignored their pleas to re-carpet the road.

According to the commuters, the entire stretch is completely damaged and filled with potholes leading to many fatal accidents and heavy traffic jams during the peak hours. The officials are not giving any heed over the issue.

"We motorists are facing difficulty to ply from this lane as the lane is already narrow and completely filled with potholes. The road has not been re-carpet from the past many years. We are fed up of complaining to Nizampet Municipal Corporation regarding the issue, but the concerned officers are not bothered and are just giving us false hopes," said Srinivas, a resident of Pragathi Nagar.

"Pragathi Nagar is the most neglected under Nizampet municipality. We have been facing the issue of bad roads since many years, but the officials are giving a deaf ears to our complaints. We are suffering from backpains by commuting on these pathetic roads," said Sai Teja, a daily commuter.

"The concerned officials have been giving us false hopes that the road would get re-carpeted. But the ground reality is that no works have been taken up yet leading to many fatal accidents. We have also raised this issue on Twitter by posting the conditions of the roads, but officials turned a blind eye onto the issue," said Ramesh Rao, another commuter.