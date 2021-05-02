Hyderabad: Premier function hall is now Covid centre

Pahadishareef: As the number of cases of second strain in the city is increasing, the government is sketching out new plans to control the spread of the virus. The Jalpally municipality has already shortlisted the banquets and function halls to be converted into temporary Covid care centres. Within a span of 24 hours, a temporary hospital with 50-oxygen bed was established at the Premier function hall in Pahadishareef under Jalpally municipality.

As the State is witnessing the shortage of hospital beds, especially oxygen and ventilator beds, the State Government's prompt action for providing this temporary hospital is said to give a big relief to Covid patients. Once made functional this facility would fulfill the current demand for beds in the city as the hospital will be available for the people living nearby and around Hyderabad.

Following the submission of a list of Covid care centres under Jalpally municipality, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a meeting to assess the situation and decided to establish a temporary hospital with good hostel facilities for those who are unable to get bed in private or government hospitals.

According to Jalpally Municipality Commissioner G P Kumar, the idea behind converting the function hall into a temporary Covid hospital is to provide treatment during the golden hour. The centre is having the best medical equipment, including an oxygen cylinder, oxygen concentrations, and a good infrastructure. "After the meeting, the officials have picked Premier function hall located in Pahadishareef to convert it into a Covid Hospital. The 50-bed hospital was established within a span of 24 hours and it is like a corporate hospital for free and will start treating patients within next 2 days," said G P Kumar.

The Covid hospital is established with a budget of Rs 50 lakh along with NGOs' support. The entire setup has been completed and medical equipment will be provided by Monday. The facility would be an isolation and quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients. The Covid hospital presently has 50 beds and may extend up to 150 if situation demands," he added.

It comprises Covid testing facility, oxygen beds with a partition between each bed, disposals beds and pillows. A separate enclosure for patients' attendants. A sanitation room, conference room, counseling room and cafeteria are provided. For the safety of the premises, fire extinguishers are kept handy. It is like a corporate hospital with all amenities for the poor, including food. All these services are free of cost, including medicines," said the Commissioner.

The centre is air-conditioned with TV and wi-fi facilities. It will provide round-the-clock doctor and nursing facilities. The condition of the patients would be reviewed by a team of doctors. "There are three senior doctors. Nurses will be present around the clock. A separate room for doctors and nurses is also provided. The patients, as well as the attendants, are provided with free food, water, tea, and coffee," he said.





