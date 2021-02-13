Hyderabad: Prevent crimes against women says Mahila Morcha

Adarsh Nagar: Telangana Bharatiya Janata MahilaMorcha (TBJMM) on Friday demanded that the State government take steps toprevent crimes against women.

A delegation, led by TBJMM State president K Gita Murthy, met Home Minister Mahmood Ali and submitted a memorandum. It highlighted that the State stood fourth in crimes against women. The members expressed concern over the growing trend of crimes against women after the State formation.

The delegation said there was an 11 per cent increase in incidents of rape, 42 per cent hike in dowry harassment, 18 per cent rise in child marriages after Telangana was formed. On an average, 60 women are missing every day in the State. However, the government and the police are not responding to take preventing measures and to contain crimes against women, the members alleged.

The morcha leaders accused the police of not responding to complaints of the victims' families and not filing cases due to political pressure.

The delegation found fault with the government for not spending even 20 per cent of funds released under the Nirbhaya Act. "Also, there is shortage of funding for the "Bharosa Centres", it told the minister while expressing displeasure over the government neglecting payment of compensation to rape victims.

Gita Murthy pointed out that about 8,000 cases were filed from 2013 to 2019. However, not even 100 victims so far received any government help. Several victims were not even aware that they can get assistance from the administration.

The delegation informed Mahmood Ali that charge sheets have been filed in only 62 per cent of cases of crimes against women reported. "As per NRCB accounts, the State police are still to register charge sheets in 37.9 per cent of cases. Further, of a total of 24,601 persons charge-sheeted in crimes against women and related incidents.So far only 15.3 per cent of accused have been arrested, Murthy said.

The delegation referred to the recent pharmacy student's kidnap-rape and another case of an Intermediate girl in Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district. It said in the Disha case and several similar crime against women in Ghatkesar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nizambad, Aminpur, Nagarkurnool, the victims did not got justice.

The delegation demanded steps to ensure that culprits in all crimes against women were brought to justice.