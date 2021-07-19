Hyderabad: Prices of sacrificial animals shoot up ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: As Eid al-Adha approaches, prices of sacrificial animals are bursting at seams with livestock from AP, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, MP and some north States brought for slaughter.

The prices are expected to be higher, as against those of previous years. They have beenraised to 30 per cent this year due to various reasons, a very prominent one, ban on cattle forslaughter, increase in transportation costs and getting clearance certificates (like fit to slaughterand fit to travel).

The prices of small goats are starting at Rs 20,000 while the cost of medium-sized goats varies between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 each. The price of cattle starts from Rs 95,000 to Rs 2 lakh each.With several restrictions in force, animal traders in the State say there is a shortage of sheep since the government scheme provides sheep to specific communities. The per kg price of live sheep weighing around 20 kg is priced between Rs 500 and Rs 550 in the market.

Speaking to The Hans India, Maulana Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, Khatib of Mecca Masjid, said: "a sacrificial sheep or goat has to be above the age of one year; a sacrificial bull, ox or buffalo has to be above the age of two years, and the animal should be free from obvious defects."

Mohammed Shanawaz Qureshi of Malakpet visited the sheep market in Amberpet and struck abargain for a pair of animals for Rs 21,000, which, he said, is higher than last years. "Last year,I bought a pair for Rs 15,500 which yielded 14 kg meat.

This year, when I went to the market,the price that the retailers are quoting is between Rs 20,000-25,000 for an animal of the same size or slightly bigger, which is very high," he adds. Traders also expressed concern that last year due to Covid-induced lockdown and several restrictions there was no business. They had faced difficulties. Some had to return thestock they brought to City.

A trader who had bought livestock from Shadnagar told The Hans India that there has been verystrict rules/regulations to bring stock to City, after getting all certificates and receipts, after the examination of all animals the concerned authority is issuing certificates of fit to be slaughtered or fit to travel.

Moreover, there are several check points while entering City. At every checkpoint is being strictly checked by police. With this the price had to be increased.

Consumers say traders often quote higher prices till the first day of Bakrid. The prices, however, see a drop on the second and third day. "Every year, it is the same. They increase the prices just before Bakrid. There is a panic buying on the last day," said Syed Junaid of Khilwat.