Hyderabad: Probe indicates land encroached

Hyderabad: In a day of rapid developments, the officials completed the inquiry in Achampet village in Masaipet in the Medak district and found that the land has been encroached upon. The inquiry took some interesting twists and turns. Senior officials of Revenue, Vigilance and ACB who visited the village with heavy police protection and initiated the inquiry conducted a digital survey of the lands, gathered details from the victims and checked the land records.

The Achampet village Sarpanch Lakshmi told the media in the morning that Eatala did not encroach their lands but purchased them for Rs 2 lakh per acre. She changed her statement in the afternoon and said that her lands were encroached and CM KCR should do justice. There are allegations that some TRS leaders had met Lakshmi and briefed her on what she should tell the probe officials.

Another villager Shikari Pachaiah said that he sold six acres of his land to one Suri Babu and Etala and received Rs 13 lakh for his lands. He also said that they gave their land on their own and there was no pressure on them.

Talking to reporters, Collector Harish said that primarily it was found that three acres of land was attached to Jamuna Hatcheries. Harish, who stationed himself in the Masaipet Tahsildar office during the day and supervised the inquiry, said that loan was taken by mortgaging the assigned lands with the bank. He also said that fencing was erected at the assigned lands and the villagers were threatened of police cases if the fencing was removed. He said that signatures were taken from 100 persons taking their consent for giving their lands. Harish said as per POT (Prevention of Transfer) purchase and sale of assigned lands amounts to violation of law. Toopran RDO Ramprasad said that the survey was conducted in survey numbers 130, 111, and 81 measuring 177 acres. Vigilance SP Manohar said that so far they had enquired with 10 persons. He said that it would take two more days to submit the report.



Meanwhile, the party has directed the leaders particularly the Karimnagar leaders not to speak on this issue.





