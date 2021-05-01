Hyderabad: Probe initiated in Eatala Rajender's land grabbing case

Hyderabad: The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and directorate of vigilance and enforcement reached Achampet village of Ramayampet mandal of Medak district for investigating the land grabbing allegations made against Eatala Rajender by the farmers.



The officials interacted with the villagers of Achampet and Hakimpet. They accepted the complaints from the farmers and also visited their lands.



Six special teams of the revenue staff have been formed for the inquiry. A digital survey is being conducted in the hatchery of Eatala Rajender and the surrounding assigned lands.



On the other hand, the minister reacted to the land grabbing allegations stating that he was recognized for his struggle for the weaker sections and said that he was ready to face any inquiry.