Hyderabad Public School adds another jewel to its crown; its alumnus Ajay Banga to head WB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, has added another diamond to its crown. Its alumnus Ajay Banga, an Indian-American business executive, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to head the World Bank. The news has brought immense joy and pride to the HPS community, which has a rich history of producing world-class leaders who have made a significant impact on the global stage.

Gusti J Noria, President, HPS Society, expressed his excitement, saying, "It is a moment of immense pride for our school as yet another member of our alumni fraternity ascends to the top post of a global organisation. We are extremely proud of Ajay's distinction, as we continue the tradition of producing world leaders."

Banga's nomination for the World Bank presidency has also been warmly welcomed by various leaders from around the world. His track record in the corporate world, particularly as the executive chairman of Mastercard, a position he has held since 2016, has made him a widely respected figure in the global financial and development sectors, added the HPS officials.