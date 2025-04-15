Live
- Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening
- Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
- Beat the Heat: Homemade Drinks to Prevent Heatstroke
- Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
- Valve disorders may raise risk of severe heartbeat condition
- SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut
- EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada
- Errant pvt schools will face action for unfair fee hikes: Delhi CM Gupta
- AP SSC results likely to be released in a week
- Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Raid Wild Heart Pub in Chaitanyapuri
Highlights
Rachakonda Police conducted a late-night raid at Wild Heart pub in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad.
The Rachakonda Police raided a pub in Hyderabad on Monday night and arrested the owner, along with several customers and female dancers.
The pub, named Wild Heart and located in Chaitanyapuri, was hosting dance events featuring female dancers to attract customers.
The police arrested 10 customers and 17 dancers. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the dancers were from Mumbai.
The raid was conducted based on a tip-off.
