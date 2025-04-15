  • Menu
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Raid Wild Heart Pub in Chaitanyapuri

x

Highlights

Rachakonda Police conducted a late-night raid at Wild Heart pub in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad.

The Rachakonda Police raided a pub in Hyderabad on Monday night and arrested the owner, along with several customers and female dancers.

The pub, named Wild Heart and located in Chaitanyapuri, was hosting dance events featuring female dancers to attract customers.

The police arrested 10 customers and 17 dancers. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the dancers were from Mumbai.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off.

