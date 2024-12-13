Hyderabad: Radha Govinda Rath Yatra tomorrow

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement on Thursday announced that the upcoming Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra will be held on December 14, and that meticulous preparations are underway.

According to the officials, the deities of Sri Radha Govinda will embark on a grand procession from Sri Krishna Go Seva Mandal Goshala at the Gandipet main road ‘Y’ junction to Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, Narsingi, in a majestic Ratha with enthusiastic participation by hundreds of devotees all along the way of Ratha Yatra.

The Ratha Yatra programme will be conducted in the auspicious presence of His Holiness Stoka Krishna Maharaj, president of the Hare Krishna Movement, Chennai. It will be presided over by His Grace Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, and regional president of Akshaya Patra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.