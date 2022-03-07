Hyderabad: Railway Board CEO Vinay Kumar Tripathi inspects auditorium

Hyderabad/Gorakhpur: Railway Board chairman and CEO Vinay Kumar Tripathi on Saturday inspected the newly- constructed modern auditorium at Eastern Railway headquarters. A number of facilities, established on the campus, were inspected by him.

The facilities included ground floor, dressing room, corridor, rest room, conference hall, seating room, washroom. Tripathi issued directions for setting up parking on the auditorium campus and prepare a detailed plan for making the auditorium better for use. He also inspected decoration, lighting, modern podium, meeting hall and applauded for exquisite finishing.

He appreciated good construction and decoration. The CEO said the auditorium has been constructed in accordance with modern and updated techniques and facilities. For better sound right orchestric system has been installed. Modern lighting has been introduced on the podium, he stated. Technical seminars, meetings, conferences of the railways, besides award function, could easily be organised in a better way.

While being the GM of NER, Tripathi had expedited construction of the auditorium. For environmental protection, plantation was taken up by officials, including Tripathi, and GM NER Anupam Sharma.

The total construction expenses were pegged at around Rs 11.5 crore and took 14 months for the modern auditorium. Prominent among those present included AGM Amit Kumar Agrawal Principal Chief Engineer Satish Kumar Pandey department heads, DRMs, besides NER officials.