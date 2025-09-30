Live
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Light Rain & Thundershowers
Highlights
The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, warns of light rain and thundershowers in GHMC areas for the next 2–3 hours. Residents should take care while traveling.
The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has warned of light rain and thundershowers in parts of the GHMC area.
This weather is expected to continue for the next 2–3 hours. Residents are advised to take precautions while traveling.
“Light rain/Thundershowers likely continue in parts of GHMC area during next 2-3 hours,” it pasted on X.
