Hyderabad: Rain Garden works in Begumpet resume

Begumpet: Rain garden construction works are back on track within days after the flood swept away the shrubs.

Rain gardens are built to restore, conserve and regenerate the environment. After the flood destroyed all their efforts, Telangana government has planned a quick start of works to save the 1.9 crore project in 9 months. So far, the planning and cleaning of debris and garbage dump at the Kukatpally nala at Begumpet are completed.

Protecting these encroached lands and establishing interplay between ecology and public open spaces, Rain garden will useful in Storm water management by strengthening the soft edges of the embankment and ensuring smooth water flow and also Ensuring no stagnation of water in the dry season. Rain garden presents a specific and natural storm-water channel, mainly by separating drain channel and rain water channel in city.

Several companies, schools and residents around the nala will get relief from bad odor and people express happiness for the initiative to make use of storm water in proper way as well as getting rid of the unwanted harmful pollution.

"The Government of Telangana aims to restore, conserve and regenerate the environment of the storm water drains.

Naturalistic solutions of protecting waterfronts with improved ecosystems is the vision of the project. Unfortunately, the land spaces in the garden were completely filled with scattered garbage after the flood. We could create the separate channel for storm and drain water finally which is giving a relief and we are back on the track to set the things straight and it will be done in couple of days," said C V Vandhana, project architect.

This alternative environment network gives rise to lush meaningful open spaces in our chocked urban agglomeration. The beautiful rain garden will help improve pollution mitigation, health and hygiene, and save costing for desilting and waste water treatments. Improved public amenities such as 10ft wide walking tracks shaded by coconut palms, crossover bridges and well-lit landscapes by LED lights are also planned as part of the project.