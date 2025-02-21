Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Airport to Hit 50 Million Passengers by 2031, Says GMR

The GMR Group, which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, expects passenger traffic to increase to 50 million annually by FY31, up from 29 million in FY25.

The company is investing Rs 370 crore to expand the current cargo terminal and build a new one to increase capacity to 4 lakh tons annually.

The airport added 3.6 million passengers last year, a growth achieved only by Delhi Airport. A team of experts is looking for ways to increase passenger capacity without major capital investment while improving efficiency and the passenger experience.

The airport’s runway can handle 42 aircraft movements per hour but currently manages 34 to 35. GHIAL reported over Rs 2,700 crore in operational revenue last year and expects a 10% growth this year due to the rise in passenger traffic.

GHIAL earns 65-70% of its revenue from aeronautical services. In cargo, the airport expects to handle 1.80 lakh tons this fiscal year, a 20% increase from the previous year, driven mainly by international shipping.

The rise in international cargo is linked to the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea, which handles 30% of the world’s container traffic. Expanding the current cargo terminal is expected to cost Rs 215 crore, while the new terminal will cost Rs 155 crore, bringing the total investment to Rs 370 crore.

The new cargo terminal is expected to be completed by May and may begin operations in June or July. The expansion of the existing terminal has just started.

The GMR School of Aviation is performing well, with 30-40% of its graduates being hired by the group. GHIAL is a joint venture, with the GMR Group owning 74%, Airports Authority of India holding 13%, and the Telangana government owning 13%.