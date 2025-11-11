Hyderabad ramps up security steps after deadly Delhi blast

Hyderabad: Following the deadly car bomb explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1 on the evening of November 10, Hyderabad has heightened security measures to prevent similar incidents, acting on guidelines issued by the Central Intelligence agencies. The Kala Patthar–Tadban X Roads area is among several key locations under intense police scrutiny, with intensified vehicle checks and document verification drives currently underway.

The Kalapathar Police, under the South Zone jurisdiction in Hyderabad, have set up multiple checkpoints at Tadban X Roads to conduct random vehicle searches and verify documentation, including licences, registration papers and number plates. High-alert zones and intensified checks have also been put in place at Secunderabad, Cherlapally, Nampally and Kachiguda railway stations, as well as major Metro stations. The MG Bus Stand and the airport have been placed on high alert, with dog squads, bomb squads and enhanced CCTV surveillance deployed.

The doctor-turned-terrorist caught in Gujarat, Dr. Syed Moiuddin Ahmed — one of the three arrested with RDX — belongs to Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. He had studied in China and is believed to have specialised in bomb-making. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating possible links to Hyderabad, said Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi.

Vehicles without proper documentation or number plates are being flagged down, and drivers are being thoroughly questioned to ensure no suspicious activity is taking place. Police have intensified patrolling in Tadban and adjoining areas, with a focus on crowded marketplaces and transport hubs. With the Jubilee Hills by-election scheduled for November 12, security has been further tightened in the election zone.

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued directives for heightened vigilance, including intensified patrolling, vehicle inspections and roadblocks, particularly in sensitive areas such as the Old City. Police teams have been deployed at major high-traffic points such as railway stations, marketplaces and crowded junctions to ensure the quick identification of potential threats.

The public has been urged to stay alert and report any suspicious objects or persons immediately by calling emergency police helpline 100. Special teams conduct random checks and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies to intercept any potential terror threats following the Delhi blast.

The Delhi blast near the Red Fort Metro Station killed eight people and injured several others, prompting a nationwide high alert. Security forces in major cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai and Lucknow, were directed to tighten surveillance and put rapid response teams on standby.

The alert triggered a nationwide clampdown with police stations across Telangana and other states intensifying their checks to prevent a similar terror incident.