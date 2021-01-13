Hyderabad : Rare Bonsai stolen from ex-DGP V Appa Rao's house

Hyderabad : A rare Bonsai tree has been stolen from the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police V Appa Rao's residence here, police said here on Tuesday.

The former police chief's wife, V Sridevi, lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station that the 15-year-old Bonsai miniature tree was stolen on Sunday from their house garden on Road No 18 of Jubilee Hills.

Sridevi, in her complaint, stated that she has a huge collection of valuable Bonsai trees and rare tree Saru (Casuarina) which was kept in front of their south-east gate was found stolen. She told police that their gardener Devender on Sunday noticed that the miniature tree was missing while watering the plants.

On her complaint lodged on Monday, police registered a case of theft under the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe. This is the second such incident at the former DGP's house in three years. Earlier, a rare Jade Bonsai tree was stolen.