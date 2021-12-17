Hyderabad: RedBus launches new facility to identify boarding points

Hyderabad: Popular online bus ticketing service redBus on Thursday launched 'rZones' in the city, which enables the inter-city passengers to identify their exact bus boarding point and board the bus without any uncertainty or anxiety.

The rZones are physical installations, identified visually as well as on the redBus app, to help the travellers identify their boarding point. An rZone consists of a tall pole with a large cube-like structure at the top, displaying a unique code and redBus branding, to help travellers identify the boarding spot easily.

Talking to The Hans India, the redBus CEO Prakash Sangam said that when people board buses for inter city travel there are many boarding locations. A lot of private buses tend to pick up passengers from the roadside. He said that the passengers don't know where exactly the bus is going to come. Also for the bus operator exactly fixed place is not demarcated and there is often confusion and anxiety. "rZone is a strong example of how technology can transform the experience of public transport, making it efficient, convenient and safe for the people, especially where boarding an intercity bus at the right spot and at the right time is concerned," said Prakash Sangam.

The redBus CEO said that to start with a pilot project, the rZones are installed at places like Ameerpet, LB Nagar, SR Nagar and Panjagutta. Prakash said that by the end of April 2022, the plan is to install 130 plus zones in Hyderabad. The facility of boarding from the address would meet the needs of both the driver and traveller as they are able to meet in a stress-free manner, he added.

Prakash said that there rZone would be providing free wifi for all the passengers and also to the general public. The travellers can scan the QR code displayed on the rzones and instantly search and book tickets online. These rzones can be recognised on Google maps through markers to help users navigate to their boarding points easily, said Prakash.