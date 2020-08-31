Hyderabad: Resident Welfare Associations keen to help government combat Corona

Hyderabad: The State government will involve the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) in formulating a joint strategy for partnership with the community in taking on the Covid challenge. The health ministry has assigned two mobile vans exclusive for RWAs to do community-level testing

BT Srinivasan, the general secretary of UFERWAS, said, "The health minister Eatala Rajender has stated that government cannot be everywhere and therefore the role of RWAs is significant. He expressed regret that in certain cases, Corona-affected people faced social stigma and were ostracised.

He advocated the use of community/function halls as isolation centers which can be managed by the health department with the active participation of UFERWAS. The department would offer all support by way of medicines and food to isolation care centers and advised the UFERWAS to educate the residents about the government facilities."

Maj Shiva Kira, member of UFERWAS, said, "Volunteers of UFERWAS could handle the call center, take up ward-wise home isolation monitoring and corona combat initiatives could first be taken up in 10-15 locations where RWAs are strong.

Such areas are Malkajgiri, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, Kalyannagar, Tarnaka, Masab Tank, AS Rao Nagar, Kukatpally, Erragada, Motinagar, Nanakaramguda, Hi-Tec City, Kushaiguda Medchal, Yapral, Sainikpuri and other locations." Dr Srinivas Rao, Director, Medical and Health Services, said.

"All DMOHs would be directed to work with respective RWAs and assured of providing mobile testing services as required and assigned two mobile vans exclusive for RWAs to do community-level testing." He assured that government facilities at Gandhi Hospital, TIMS, Chest Hospital and King Koti Hospital were totally free and those wishing to avail hospital facilities could do so.

He suggested the formation of a WhatsApp group to coordinate the convergence effort with UFWERAS. Also Medical Colleges, such as Malla Reddy Medical College and Hospitals are accepting covid patients. HFW assured that the department will coordinate with UFERWAS.