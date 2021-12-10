Hyderabad: Residents forced to drink water laced with sewage

Hyderabad: Residents of Khairatabad ward continue to face problems like bad roads, sewage overflowing and garbage piles on roads. They also face mosquito menace and problem of dangling electrical/cable wires fearing a threat to lives.



"In a few areas, like Gandhinagar, people are irked by issues such as sewage getting mixed with drinking water for a long time. Although several complaints have been raised to authorities, the situation is still the same," bemoans,

S Veena Madhuri, who contested last year's GHMC election as a BJP nominee.

According to Veena, sewage overflows on roads in colonies like Maruthinagar. In a few streets roads have been dug up for pipeline works and left unfinished. "We request the authorities to fix these problems at the earliest, she added.

The locals allege that the GHMC staff does not clear the garbage mounds on roads. A major problem at BJR Colony and Maruthinagar is sewage overflowing bothering both residents and commuters. As we face this problem, we request authorities to fix it at the earliest, says A Vijay Kumar of Maruthinagar.

He also added that garbage gets piled up in streets as the GHMC staff are not clearing it. Consequently, there is a rise in the mosquito menace in the area. Residents face health problems due to this. Kumar urges authorities to concentrate on roads as most of them are in bad condition.

A resident of BJR Colony J Shankar said in the local Anganwadi school sewage contaminates water connection. "This is resulting in unbearable stink and aggravating mosquitoe menace."

He points out that authorities should take immediate action as the colony is beside the school. It poses problems for children. In a few areas wires loosely hang resulting in life threat to passers-by.











