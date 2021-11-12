Hyderabad: Residents of Warasiguda grapple with shoddy roads, sewage woes

Warasiguda: Residents of Warasiguda have to put up with bad internal roads and lack of sewage system to drain out waste, trees chopped and dumped on roads and hanging electric wires.

Besides, the retaining wall on the nala has been pending for many years. Only a temporary solution was provided by netting the nala, aggravating mosquito breeding in the locality

The locals allege that their main concern is overflow of sewage, as one can see its stagnation in colony lanes.

T Rohan, resident said, "The entire colony has turned into a cesspool due to overflow of sewage. The sewer lines have become old; moderate rain is enough to make the situation worse. Due to the poor system, sewage is getting accumulated on roads and also sometimes flowing into houses."

Another resident Robert pointed out that "They are fed up of complaining to officials regarding bad shape of internal roads for the past many years. They are in poor condition. During the layout of colonies, the road was laid. Till date, no measures were taken to re-carpet lanes due to which the locals are facing hardship to ply their vehicles."

Mohammed Azeem, another resident said, "Another concern is that debris of fallen trees is not cleared. It has been lying for the past one week; none has come to remove it. It has become a permanent breeding ground for mosquitoes. Leaves and branches have started to decompose and emanating a foul smell. The GHMC staff had cut down tree branches and leaves but did not clear the debris."