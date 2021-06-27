Hyderabad : Revanth Reddy appointed TPCC chief

Hyderabad : Suspense over the appointment of new president to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has come to end on Saturday with Telangana Congress Working president A Revanth Reddy being elevated to the coveted party post. The incumbent president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been holding the party chief's post since 2015.

Congress senior leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka ,T Jagga Reddy and Madhu Yashki Goud were in the race to grab the post. However, AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi picked Revanth as suitable leader to lead the party, which has been struggling hard to maintain political dominance in the state politics after the party received a big jolt in 2018 Assembly elections.

Revanth joined the Congress in 2016 and ascended to top level in the party in a just five-year period. He was defeated in 2018 Assembly elections from his home turf Kodangal Assembly constituency. The new TPCC chief was elected as an MP from Malkajigiri Lok Sabha segment in 2019 general elections.

Revanth started his political career as a student leader. He was in Telangana Rashtra Samithi for a brief period and shifted to Telugu Desam Party after he was elected MLC in the early 2000. He was TDP working president until he joined the Congress. He was facing charges of luring a TRS MLC in cash-for-vote scam, which is pending in the court.

Interestingly, the AICC high command has appointed five TPCC working presidents- Mohd Azaruddin, J Geeta Reddy, T Jagga Teddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and B Mahesh Kumar Goud. The party also appointed 10 TPCC vice-presidents including senior leaders R Damodar Reddy, Mallu Ravi and Suresh Shetkar.

Senior leader Madhu Yashki Goud has been appointed as TPCC Campaign Committee chairman and Damodar Raja Narasimha was given the post of chairman of Election Management Committee. Another senior leader A Maheshwar Reddy has been appointed as AICC Programme Implementation Committee chairman.