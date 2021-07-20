Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy seeks LS Speaker Om Birla's intervention

Nampally: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday sought the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the issue of his house arrest by the city police. He alleged that the police had kept him in house arrest despite the fact that the monsoon session of Parliament was on.

Reddy told the Speaker that the decision of the police had deprived him of attending the LS session and raise various public problems.

He charged the police with taking away the freedom from exercising his fundamental rights in the midst of the Parliament session. He urged Om Birla to exercise his special powers and ensure that he attends the session without any problem.