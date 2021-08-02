Hyderabad: Review meeting on Moharram held

Masab Tank: In connection with the upcoming Islamic month Moharram, Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali held a review meeting on the arrangements at DSS Bhavan here on Sunday.

The ministers said that Moharram ceremonies were not allowed last year due to surge in corona cases.

Last year, events were arranged in a limited way. In particular, elephant processions and arrangements were not made. However, no restrictions have been imposed this year, so it will be held this year, as per tradition.

They assured representatives of Shia organisations that arrangements would be made by the government during all ceremonies. Adviser to the government A K Khan reviewed the preparations of the police, health, fire services, water, electricity, municipalities.

The representatives called for a significant increase in Moharram funds to make better arrangements. Eshwar had sought increased budget of Rs 50 lakh, which Wakf Board chairman Mohammad Saleem announced.

Yakutpura MLA Ahmad Pasha Qadri and MLC Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi made suggestions for better arrangements.

Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Wakf Board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim, member Dr Nisar Agha, Central Wakf Council member Haneef Ali, leaders of various Shia organisations were also present.