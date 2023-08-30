Hyderabad: Revised committee of EC to certify election related ads

Hyderabad: A revised committee led by Additional CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) as its chairman will now be certifying election related advertisements. The earlier constituted committee chaired by the Joint CEO was replaced.

As per the GO issued by State government on Tuesday, the revised committee with five members including Returning Officer (Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency), Deputy Director & Head of News (All India Radio, Hyderabad), Assistant Director, Digital Media (Intermediary Expert / Social Media Expert) and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer (TS) will now oversee certification. The Assistant CEO will also serve as convenor, while the Additional CEO will chair the panel.

The panel will oversee the certification of election advertisements pertaining to the political parties for campaign by telecast in electronic media on TV channels, cable networks, advertisements to displayed in cinema halls and broadcast in radio stations including private FM channels, Audio – visual displays in public places, publication in print media and also e- news papers, use of bulk SMS/ recorded voice messages and for campaigning in social media and internet websites in connection with general elections in the State.