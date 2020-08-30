Hyderabad: RGIA wins CII National Award of National Energy Leader

Hyderabad, Aug 30: Hyderabad International Airport received the coveted "National Energy Champion" and "Excellent Energy Efficient Unit" awards of the Indian Industry Confederation at the 21st National Awards for "Excellence in Energy Management" organized by the CII.

Hyderabad Airport was recognized as a "Excellent Energy Efficient Facility" and a "State Energy Leader" for the 4th and 2nd year in a row. The awards were digitally obtained by Hyderabad Airport authorities on 28 August.

The annual forum honors businesses participating in energy conservation programs that implement best practices and technical innovations in their day-to-day operations. The jury tested the participants on a variety of measures of energy efficiency and the creative thinking process embraced. The jury, the CII representatives and the industry delegates supported the GHIAL initiatives.

Over the last three years, Hyderabad Airport has achieved major energy savings of about 4.55 MU in its operations due to its consistent and sustainable approach to energy efficiency initiatives, which has also contributed to a rapid decline in Green House gas emissions. It is worth noting that Hyderabad International Airport is also a Carbon Neutral Airport with Level 3 + "Neutrality" accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) scheme.

"We are committed to developing and implementing best-in - class energy efficient technologies. Consciously working for energy conservation, we have therefore implemented a range of eco-friendly initiatives with an advanced cloud-based landscape irrigation system, tracking of real-time energy usage, electric vehicles such as buggies, ground handling vehicles, luggage trolleys, and e-cars among others to name a few." said. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said in a press release.

The 19th edition of 'Energy Efficiency Summit", Virtual Conference & Exposition on Energy Efficiency was held from 6th – 28th August 2020. (INN)