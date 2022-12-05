Hyderabad: Rock lovers have a rocking time in city

Hyderabad: Excitement was in the air as rock lovers, adventure buffs and nature enthusiasts from across the city were seen hailing the rocky landscape of Ghaar-E-Mubarak near Taramati Baradari for the 9th edition of Hyderabad Rockathon-2022 on Sunday which was jointly organised by the Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club.

According to the members of the Society to Save Rocks, Ghaar-E-Mubarak is one of the rare green spots close to the defence land providing ample opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to indulge in bird watching, trail biking, rock walks, hiking, identifying the local flora and fauna. Over 250 city folks took part in the event. Rock balancing, the Rock Quiz and Rock Walks gave participants an opportunity to appreciate the Rocky Heritage of Telangana and learn about the 2,500 million years old Deccan Rocks. The Snake awareness by the Friends of Snakes Society, held the rapt attention of the audience educating them about the different types of snakes, how to distinguish between venomous and non-venomous snakes and how to best handle snake bites.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industry and Commerce who was the chief guest of the event and also participated in the Rock walk said, "It is necessary to protect beautiful Rockscapes as they are an important part of the State's landscape and biodiversity. Rocks provide necessary habitat for reptiles and insects and also capture water and prevent flooding which contributes to the ecosystem and removing any one aspect creates a break in the system. Hence it is our collective responsibility to protect Nature, especially the unique formations like the 5 Tile Rock formation right here in Ghaar-e- Mubharak. These formations are not found anywhere else in the world."

Dr Fatima Ali Khan, president of Society to Save Rocks, reiterated the urgent need to protect such rock sites for the public to enjoy as Parks.

Grishma, a 15-year-old participant said "I had mixed feelings while doing the zip lining. I was thrilled but also was scared. But once I started to zipline, I really enjoyed it. I have recorded to show to friends and will come back again."

Anishka, 12-year-old participant said, "the snake show was very informative. We never get to see snakes so close and get to appreciate them. I would love to come back again and lend my support to the cause of saving rocks.