Hyderabad: Rotaractors motivate people to donate blood for Thalassemia patients

Hyderabad: Rotaract Club of Hyderabad East and Rotaract Club of Secunderabad Medicos, in collaboration with Blood Warriors India, Rotaract Club of Hyderabad Utsav and NTR Blood Bank, together organised a "mega blood donation camp" recently at DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal.

A flash mob for awareness of blood donation was held at the same venue, several times during the camp. The blood donation drive was organised to mark the World Rotaract Day. Hundreds of visitors to the malls were contacted personally by Rotaractors and they created awareness and need for the blood donation. The camp was aimed to serve patients who are affected by Thalassemia, which is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin than normal. This blood donation drive helps the patients in their wellbeing by tackling the disease that they have been suffering fro

Forty Rotaractors participated in the flashmob. They also performed a skit to highlight the problems of Thalassemia patients and the way forward. They conveyed a good message "you don't have to be a doctor to save lives, you can just be a blood donor" through the skit.