Hyderabad: Row brews over RWA opting for NOTA in GHMC poll

Tolichowki: Following reports that Suryanagar Colony residents have decided to go for NOTA option in the upcoming GHMC elections, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and other members strongly condemned the idea. They questioned the president and the general secretary for their unilateral announcement, without the consensus of office-bearers and sans any resolution.



Some members, including a former secretary, joint secretary and committee members of the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association took umbrage at the way the president and the general secretary are openly announcing the decision on opting for NOTA.

"It's an undemocratic way of expressing concern. In case we are not able to elect the right public representative it is our fault and people should ensure that the job is done through whoever is elected. Our local Corporator has remained cooperative and responded well on call. I am not saying that everything is rosy, but nothing is doomed either," said Syed Mohammed, committee adviser. Former office-bearers, like Anwar Junaidi who served as a joint secretary in the initial years of the colony, termed this as pure 'propaganda' from vested interests. "The president and others are speaking at the behest of people who once had hindered development of infrastructure, like park. There was no general body meeting before they could announce NOTA and this is not the way to run RWA," he argued.

A couple of days back reports in a section of the media stated that the colony in Tolichowki was going for NOTA. Association president Mohammed Fazal Siddiqui and others were seen expressing angst over the official apathy and announcing their decision. Even the president of Aditya Nagar Colony Welfare Association Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui, who is a TRS leader, announced the same.

However, Aditya Nagar's executive member Sambaiah questioned the unilateral announcement and contended that local corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin was doing his bit and that his work was satisfactory.