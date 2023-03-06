Hyderabad: RTA out to rein in outstation vehicles plying on city roads

Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) will be acting tough on outstation registered vehicles, especially cabs plying on city roads. The checking of other state vehicles like Karnataka and Maharashtra plying illegally as cabs with app-based aggregators in the city has been intensified.

The State government has enhanced fines for various violations as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

Accordingly, hefty penalties will be imposed on vehicles carrying more than prescribed limit and out-of-state vehicles failing to pay the taxes to the State government. The authorities conducted special checks in Medchal, Malakgiri, Uppal, and other areas. According to officials, outstation vehicles have been illegally plying in the city and state. They have only No Objection Certificate, but not life tax and permits. Vehicles from other States must obtain No Objection Certificate and register them after paying the life tax to the department. "In case any such vehicle is caught during the special drive by the department, a hefty penalty will be imposed on the vehicle user. Besides, they should also pay taxes if they have obtained a temporary permit," said a senior officer.

Further, the officer said that white number plate vehicles have national permits, but they cannot be stranded for months in other States. In case a other state vehicle is seen plying in the State or city without obtaining a NOC and paying life tax, around 12 per cent fine will be imposed on vehicles costing below Rs 10 lakh, while 14 per cent will be collected from vehicles costing above Rs 10 lakh, he added.

It has been observed that several hundreds of cabs are seen running, especially with app aggregators including Ola, Uber and other taxi services with the license plate of other states including Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union state president Shaik Salauddin said that a large number of vehicles from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have been running in the city without the mandatory No Objection Certificate and other related documents. "Vehicles from neighboring states do not pay border tax and have invalid vehicle papers as per the State norms. Moreover, the vehicles are attached online and drive vehicles under the names of Ola, Uber, IT, travels, self-car driving etc. Following which the State, district, and city cabs owners are severely affected with low-business," said Salauddin.

He said that more than 1,000 cabs registered outstation vehicles ply on the city roads and are registered with app aggregators.

"The concerned officials must verify the vehicles especially cabs running in the city and instruct the app aggregators not to register such vehicle in their service to ensure that no other State cars ply in the State," he added.