Hyderabad: RuB delay angers commuters

Hyderabad: It seems that the State government has forgotten about the proposed Road under Bridge (RUB) at Vajpayee Nagar-Neredmet and few more at Malkajgiri jurisdiction as the works have been pending for more than a decade. A recent RTI reply to the petition reveals that the government is yet to come up with a detailed report for the RUB of Neredmet and is yet to submit an approach estimate to the South Central Railway (SCR).

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist said that works of the RUB which was proposed 13 years ago is yet to begin. The gridlock at this junction is giving hardship to commuters as they have to wait for almost an hour for the railway gate to open.

In a RTI response SCR stated that the modified estimation is yet to be approved and the RUB works are been proposed on 50- 50 cost-sharing basis. The project cost is around Rs 23 crore and unless the State Government sanctions the works only then the cost estimate will be prepared. The government is also yet to clear the obstacles on the alignment and has also submit the estimate only then the combined estimation will get finalised.

We have been approaching the government authorities for years now to expedite the RUB work, but there has been no progress. As a result, commuters are facing hardships as they have to wait for almost an hour for the rail gates to open," said a resident of Neredmet.

No clarity has been given on when will the works begin. We have been approaching the government authorities for years, but our pleas are either left on paper or fell in deaf ears, said a local.