Hyderabad: Rural Immersion Training Programme held

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Club of St Peter's Engineering college, Maisammaguda, Medchal, organised the "Rural Immersion Training Programme" one-day workshop in collaboration with MGNCRE at seminar hall in Maisammaguda village on March 3.

Medchal: The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Club of St Peter's Engineering college, Maisammaguda, Medchal, organised the "Rural Immersion Training Programme" one-day workshop in collaboration with MGNCRE at seminar hall in Maisammaguda village on March 3.

The workshop began with the inauguration ceremony by the College Secretary T V Reddy and Principal Dr K SreeLatha.

Students were briefed on how to diagnose deficiencies in the adopted village and how to fix it with modern technology. Section students visited the adopted Maisammaguda Village and interacted with people and explored the field situation.

