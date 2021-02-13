Hyderabad: Safety of women my top priority says Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi

Banjara Hills: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi on Friday said that her top priority would be the safety of women and civic works in the city.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, she said that though she had worked as a corporator for five years, she needed to learn about the functioning of the corporation.

Vijaya Laxmi said that she would visit slums and know the needs of the poor in bastis, along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy. "A few people have said that I have come from the US and don't know the functioning here. I have been a Corporator for five years. I know the problems. Banjara Hills is just for name sake. There are many slums in the locality," she added.

The Mayor said that the city has undergone many changes and added that she would strive to make the city world-class as per the vision of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She said that they would have meetings and take up the development works in a speedy manner.

Srilatha Reddy said that she would strive for development. She said she was given the post as her family had been with the party since its inception and participated in the Telangana agitation. Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod lauded the TRS government for giving top posts to women.

The government had brought in many reforms for development of women politically and financially. Government whip G Sunitha said that there would be an important role for women in making Hyderabad a world-class city.