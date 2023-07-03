Live
Hyderabad: Safilguda residents want SCR to reopen railway gate
Hyderabad: The Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), along with residents from various colonies in the eastern part of the city, held a meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, they appealed to the South Central Railway (SCR) to reopen the Safilguda railway gate.
Since the closure of the rail gate in February this year, residents have been facing an additional commuting distance of 3 kilometres. The affected colonies include Balram Nagar, West Krishnanagar, Sitaram Nagar, Devi Nagar, Sainik Nagar, RK Puram village, Adarsh Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar, and LB Nagar.
BT Srinivasan, General Secretary of the Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), stated that they had approached SCR officials regarding the reopening of the Safilguda railway gate. However, they were informed that the gate had been closed to accommodate the extension of station platforms for MMTS trains and would not be reopened in the future.
Noor, President of the Suburban Bus and Train Travels Association, suggested a potential solution to the problem.
He proposed the development of a road under the railway rainwater culvert near Sitaram Nagar, leading to the Safilguda gate on the other side of the track.
Sanjeeva Rao, a senior official from the Railway Engineering Department, attended the meeting and assured his cooperation. He provided a draft drawing of the road that needs to be developed to the state and central officials, indicating his commitment to addressing the issue.