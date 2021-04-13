Hyderabad: Same breath analyser for scores raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: Even as authorities are trying to enforce 'compulsory mask' norm, traffic police are asking motorists to remove masks for breathalyser test. Not only that they are also said to be using same breathalyser for a number of tests. This is causing jitters to motorists.



A motorist stopped at a checkpoint at Jubilee Hills area on Saturday night, Mohammed Feroz, refused to blow air into the alcohol-detecting machine, but the police asked him to do it, claiming "no need to worry, we are sanitising it."

At Mehdipatnam check-point, N Ganesh was wondering how many people would have blown air into the same machine, as he was asked to undergo alcohol detection test. A few also alleged that the traffic police were throwing the used white straws on the road itself.

It may be recalled that in March 2020 the Hyderabad traffic police stopped the drunk-driving tests for a few months, following the Covid-19 pandemic. But after the State government gave permission for bars and pubs to reopen, the police resumed the tests from September. A traffic policeman informed that they were using breathalysers only on suspect drivers, not for everyone. For each person, a new device was being used, he said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr R Pandu Nayak of OGH and head of anesthesia department, OMC< said, "Using breathalyser for drunk-driving test is not advisable. It is a risk factor and can spread the virus, from one person to others."

"It is dangerous for people and also for the traffic police personnel during this Covid-19 times, as cases are increasing in the city. Even though if the police is sanitising the testing machine, it won't help as the same will be used for a large number of people in one night. It can lead to spread of the Covid-19 virus through respiratory droplets," Dr Nayak told The Hans India. He suggested that a medical test be done for persons whom the cops find visibly drunk.