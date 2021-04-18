Hyderabad: Sanitation drives ordered in ULBs amid rising Covid cases

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked all the municipal commissioners to have special focus on sanitisation in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and take up spraying of disinfectants like Sodium Hypochlorite on war footing and also complete vaccination for the frontline warriors within two to three days.

The Municipal Administration department issued a circular to all the Municipal Commissioners after the Minister interacted with the senior officials including Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA N Satyanarayana and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar over a phone call in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 positive cases across the State.

The Minister asked the Municipal Administration officials to initiate special sanitisation drives and spray Sodium Hypochlorite in GHMC and all other municipalities on a war footing. "Utilise all available vehicles for spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite.

If needed, hire additional vehicles for spraying. Utilise the Pattana Pragathi programme funds for special sanitisation drive," said the Minister, while asking the officials to ensure sanitation staff is equipped with protective gear, hand gloves, sanitisers, etc.

The Minister directed the officials to put entomologists from the Municipal Administration department on high alert and also cancel leaves of employees until further notice. He also asked the MA&UD department officials to coordinate with the Health department and act according to the situation.

"Conduct awareness campaigns about safety precautions to be taken to combat Covid. Ensure citizens wear masks all the time in public spaces," said the Minister. The Minister directed the officials to ensure all the remaining frontline workers from the MA&UD department are administered the Covid vaccine immediately.

The officials informed the Minister that the vaccination drive for all the employees of GHMC would be completed in another day and the vaccination drive for all the employees from the municipal corporations across the State would be completed within the next three days.