Hyderabad: Sanitation workers get masks, PPE kits

Charminar: In a noble initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and security of sanitation workers, Ixora FM group which is deployed to keep the historic Charminar clean and safe, in collaboration with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Friday distributed over 400 protective gear including face masks, face shields and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits among the sanitation workers.

After handing over 400 PPE kits to sanitation workers, staff of Ixora FM also honoured them for ensuring that the iconic Charminar remained clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Chaitanya of Ixora FM said, "The entire society was indebted to these Covid warriors who are performing their duty diligently without any fear, to recognise their work we have also rewarded sanitation workers with protection gear gifts like bags, sarees, ration and books for their children."

Apart from distribution of face masks and PPE kits the authorities also trained the sanitization workers on cleaning standards and the steps to be taken before the cleaning. Lastly a pledge was taken to ensure that they perform their duty as a responsibility.