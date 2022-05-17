Hyderabad: School bus mows security guard

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a private school security guard sustained severe injuries when the school bus mowed him at Pedda Amberpet on the Hyderabad outskirts on Tuesday morning.

The mishap took place when the driver of the bus belonging to Candor Shrine School High School, lost control of the steering while coming out of the school premises and hit the security guard at the gate.

The injured person was shifted to hospital, police said. There were no students present at the spot when the mishap took place. The police are investigating.