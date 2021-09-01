Hyderabad: Schools reopen today while buses face starting trouble

Hyderabad: Even as schools are reopening from Wednesday in the city, buses of educational institutions are yet to go for the mandatory fitness tests. The Transport department has asked the managements to get their vehicles for fitness tests after the schools reopen.

There are about 20,000 buses pertaining to educational institutions in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. However, almost all of them have did not go for the test.

According to officials, vehicle-owners may be taking advantage of the relaxations given by the Centre, which has allowed them to get their vehicles pass the fitness test by September 30. However, the RTA authorities have already had one meeting with the transport vehicle owners sensitising them on the importance of having vehicle fitness. The Uppal RTO P Ravinder had asked the vehicle owners to bring their vehicles for fitness test in the wake of schools reopening.

As per rules, a fitness certificate must be obtained by the respective school managements in May before plying the vehicles on roads, as schools generally start in the second week of June. However, because of the pandemic, they were closed for almost two years. With the government deciding to open schools from September 1, authorities wanted the managements to follow rules.

The officials also said many institutions are yet to submit details of drivers and cleaners to the department, which is also a mandatory. "The buses are not coming and we are also not taking up any special drive because it is not sure how the response from the management will be. Many drivers are not residing here; they have gone to their native places. The process will pick up once the schools start," said a senior department official.