Hyderabad: SCR cancels, diverts some trains in view of 'Gulab'

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday announced cancellation/diversion of several trains in view of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' which is set to cross north Andhra- South Odisha coast on Sunday.

The (train no. 07015) Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad, (train no. 02071) Bhubaneswar-Tirupati, (train no.02072) Tirupati-Bhubaneswar, (train no.02859) Puri-Chennai Central, (train no. 02860) Chennai Central-Puri, (train no. 02085) Sambalpur-HS Nanded, (train no.02086) HS Nanded-Sambalpur, (train no.07244) Rayagada-Guntur trains, scheduled to commence journey on Sunday and Monday, have been cancelled, a press release said.

Also cancelled are (train no. 08463) Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru City, (train no.08464) KSR Bengaluru City-Bhubaneswar, (train no.02845) Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur , (train no.02846) Bhubaneswar trains. The (train no.08401) Puri-Okha train has been diverted via Khurda Road-Angul-Sambalpur-Titiagarh-Lakholi-Balharshah.

The (train no. 02250) New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru City, which commenced journey on Friday, was diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah. The (train no.02821) Howrah-Chennai Central, (train no.02873) Howrah-Yesvantpur, (train no.08047) Howrah-Vasco-da-Gama were also diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah.

The (train no. 02253) Yesvantpur-Budge train was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh-Asansol, the (train no. 02666) Kanniyakumari-Howrah train was diverted via Vizianagaram- Titlagarh- Jharsuguda-Kharagpur and (train no.02822) Chennai Central-Howrah was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh- Jharsuguda -Kharagpur.

The (train no. 07243) Guntur-Rayagada train, which commenced journey on Saturday, was short terminated at Visakhapatnam and partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada.

The trains rescheduled on Sunday were (train no .01020) Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT by 5.30 minutes ex-Bhubanerswar and (train no.07480) Puri-Tirupati by two hours from Puri.