Hyderabad: SCR HQ awarded gold rating by Green Building Council

Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway headquarters administrative building, Rail Nilayam, has been awarded the gold rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

According to SCR officials, the building had earlier achieved gold rating. It had been re-certified with a gold rating as it met all stipulated requirements. The certification is valid for three years from July 2023. The rating was achieved for the building for undertaking water conservation and savings like wastewater treatment, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management, eco- friendly landscaping, energy saving & generation, occupants comfort, building operations and maintenance.

The building was evaluated on various points such as waste collection and disposal, health and innovative concepts. Rail Nilayam maintained consistency in green practices.

Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR general manager, stated the contribution to a greener environment should be a continuous process. The staff should be more careful and show more concern towards environmental practices, which help in achieving the highest rating next time.