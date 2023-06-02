Hyderabad: SCR records highest monthly passenger & freight revenue

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has crossed Rs 500 crore mark in the monthly passenger revenue for the first time and has achieved originating passenger revenue of Rs513.41 crore. It registered its best-ever monthly performance in both passenger and freight segments for May.

According to SCR officers, the previous best was Rs467.82 crore earned in April. Similarly, the zone has transported 12.517 Million tons of originating freight during May which is also the highest ever. The zone has carried 26.11 million passengers in May witnessing a growth of 24 percent, when compared with 21.12 million passengers in May. Apart from the regular trains, the zone operated 538 trips of special trains during the month to meet additional rush during the summer season. This helped in transporting additional 4.65 lakh passengers while generating Rs 36.52 crore revenue.

Coal continued to lead the growth in the overall freight loading of the Zone by registering 7 percent growth and contributing 6.484 MTs of loading. The Zone has been moving in a proactive manner to attract the new streams of traffic and retaining the existing traffic.