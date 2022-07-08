Hyderabad: SCR RPF band team enthrals passengers

Hyderabad: To commemorate the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Railway Protection Force, South Central Railway (SCR), is giving band display at various stations across the zone. As envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, RPF band team performed at five major stations, including Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal, in the first week of July.

A release said the RPF is conducting programmes to promote the message of unity, independence, harmony and to glorify the valiant efforts of freedom fighters. The RPF Band team consisting of 12 members from the Zonal RPF Training Centre, Moulali, They performed during the musical show.

The RPF band played several patriotic tunes as well as popular songs to celebrate 75 years of independence, enthralling the passengers and spectators at the stations. The public have gathered in huge numbers to witness the event and appreciated the efforts of the performers.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (in-charge), stated that the celebrations will spread a message that the force stands for security with compassion and unwavering devotion to service.