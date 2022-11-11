Hyderabad: SCR wins 11th All-India RPF Band Competition

Hyderabad: The three-day 11th All-Railway Protection Force (RPF) Band Competition concluded on Friday, with the South Central Railway team emerging the winner.

A release said 13 RPF teams from different zones and one from RPSF Battalion had participated in the competition. Three competitive team events – Quick March, Slow March and Overture – have been the criteria. Similarly, Bugle Calls event was conducted to select the winners in individual category. The SCR team bagged the first prize, Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) won the second prize and Eastern Railway stood third.

Arun Kumar, SCR General Manager, stated, "the band competition is not just an event for deciding who is best, but it is a celebration of togetherness and beautiful display of co-ordination and soulful march towards nation-building.