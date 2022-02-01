Hyderabad: Sealwel provides 2 food delivery vehicles to Hare Krishna Movement

Hyderabad: As part of its CSR initiative, the Sealwel Corpn Pvt Ltd (Sealwel) has partnered with the Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) Charitable Foundation by sponsoring two customised food delivery vehicles amounting to Rs 17 lakh at Narsingi kitchen on Monday. The vehicles will help in distributing free hot cooked meals to attendants at needy hospitals every day.

The vehicles were inaugurated by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president, Hare Krishna Movement, along with Sealwel chairman and MD Bandaru Subba Rao and JMD Bandaru Nagaraju.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Rao, said, "we are pleased to partner with HKM Charitable Foundation, and support them with two customised food delivery vehicles to carry cooked meals to various needy hospitals."