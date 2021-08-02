Hyderabad: Second vaccine shot eludes migrants

Hyderabad: As days roll by, Covid immunisations are slowing down across the State. People are now facing difficulty in finding a vaccination centre. Most of such beneficiaries belong to various States and work here in multiple sectors.

They had their first jab at their native place and came to the city to eke out a livelihood after unlock. After completing their duration they are unable to zero in on a vaccination centre in nearby area.

Earlier it was easy to get the vaccination for people as vaccination centres were set up in every street, function halls, community centres, about 300 mobile vaccination centres were initiated across the State apart from government PHCs, UPHCs and area hospitals.

Many of the vaccination centres established temporarily have been removed due to which it has become difficult for people to get vaccinated.

The State Public Health department is not providing details of vaccination centres in the public domain as earlier citizens urged the department to provide information where the vaccination centres are located. More than 900 government vaccination centres are functioning in the State.

The number of mobile vaccination vehicles have also been reduced. Explaining the reasons for reducing number of temporary and mobile vaccination centres officials said that a large number of the eligible population have been vaccinated so far. Now there is no need for the temporary vaccination centres anymore.

A carpenter Kishan said "I got vaccinated with the first dose at my home town and came to know that next dose can be taken anywhere in the country. I came to Hyderabad after unlock where I have to complete my pending works. Now I am eligible for a second dose and unable to find the location of vaccination centres. Following Google search I visited two centres but the centres were removed. Later I went to a PHC and had my second dose."

Yadamma, a home maid of Sangareddy also searched for a vaccination centre for her second dose at KPHB and said that "the government should have made a list of vaccination centres and circulated among public for their convenience. Many like me are unaware of vaccination centres and are roaming here and there in search of the centre.It is hard to find the vaccination centre."

According to District Medical and Health Officer, Medchal Malkajgiri Dr Mallikarjun Rao, though the temporary vaccination centres were removed the vaccination continues in all government facility centres.

There are 52 vaccination centres which active in the district, 36 centres among them are in PHCs, 13 in various municipalities, 2 in UPHCs and one centre set in an area hospital.

The GHMC has also set up 29 vaccination centres here." People are complaining that the vaccination centres in Medchal District set by GHMC are inactive.