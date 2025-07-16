  • Menu
Hyderabad Sees Record Property Registrations in June 2025 | Real Estate Prices Rise 15%

Highlights

Hyderabad recorded 6,391 property registrations in June 2025—the highest this year.

Hyderabad’s real estate market saw strong activity in June 2025. A total of 6,391 properties were registered, the highest monthly number this year. This is a 3% rise compared to May, but a 9% drop compared to June 2024, when 7,056 homes were registered.

What Types of Homes Were Sold?

According to Knight Frank India, the share of homes priced above ₹1 crore is 21%. Bigger homes (over 2,000 sq. ft.) made up 17% of all sales. More than half the registrations (52%) were for homes under ₹50 lakh, but this share is slowly falling. Last year, it was 60%.

Sales of homes between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore increased slightly from 25% to 26%. The luxury home segment (above ₹1 crore) also grew — from 14% to 21% of all sales.

High-End Sales in Premium Areas

Luxury sales were strong in places like Shaikpet, Kondapur, and Hitech City. The most expensive flat sold in June was worth ₹7.85 crore in Shaikpet. Other high-value registrations included:

₹6.30 crore in Kondapur

₹5.93 crore in Hitech City

₹5.45 crore in Kondapur

₹5.28 crore in Kokapet

All these flats were over 3,000 sq. ft. in size.

