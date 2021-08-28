Hyderabad: Senior journalist M Sadasiva Sharma passes away

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and former editor of several Telugu newspapers M Sadasiva Sharma (61) passed away on Friday morning while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He is survived by wife and a daughter.

Sharma worked as editor of reputed newspapers in the State, including Andhra Bhoomi, Andhra Prabha, Daily Hindi Milap. He was editor of Andhra Bhoomi since 2018. Prior to this, he was executive editor of Daily Hindi Milap from 1995 to 2006.

He served as editor of Andhra Prabha during 2006 and 2007.

He also worked in Krishna Patrika, Eenadu in 1988, Eenadu School of Journalism (in E-TV Hindi).

He also had a stint in Sakshi School of Journalism in 2014. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders expressed condolences on the demise of Sharma. Sanjay conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.