Hyderabad: Sewage stink stings noses in Alwal

Alwal: Overflowing sewage near Ushodaya Super Market in Old Alwal (Loyola College road towards IG statue) remains a cause of concern for locals, commuters and pedestrians for almost two months now.



Foul smell and overflowing drain water has become a major concern for the local vendors as well, they complain that the passersby are unable to come and shop from them. C Ramu, fruit seller said, "Most of the commuters and fruit sellers in the location are facing problems due to the foul odour. During the peak hours it is creating traffic congestion between the Suchitra- Macha Bolarum route." None of the concerned officials took action despite several complaints for months, he added.

G Prem, a resident of Old Alwal, complained that he is unable to ride as the road has become very slippery and at times his bike is also skidding. "Neither can we ride on this road nor can pedestrians cross it," he fumed.

Locals are now vexed up with the matter as it has become a major concern for the commuters and the pedestrians. To draw the attention of the civic authorities who remained ignorant to the matter and complaints, the locals started posting on the social media platform and are also tagging MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other Civic authorities.

According to the locals, the same situation is being witnessed at PVR Gardens, Old Alwal, as the drainage is overflowing emanating foul smell.