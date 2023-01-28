Hyderabad: Sewing machines distributed among women under SHEera

Hyderabad: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC), donated sewing machines to underprivileged women under 'SHEera' at Pahadishareef in Maheshwaram on Friday. RKSC, in coordination with the Rachakonda police, launched the flagship programme SHEera to empower rural aspirants to create self-employment under RKSC Women's Forum in November 2021.

According to the RKSC, the first batch of underprivileged women successfully completed their training following which they were felicitated by the minister. She congratulated all the women who have achieved their first step towards success and urged them to continue the spirit and encourage others as well to come forward. She reiterated that she will extend her complete support towards a progressive society specific to women.

She further assured them of creating employment opportunities for the trained underprivileged women. The trained fraternity expressed their gratitude and thanked the minister and Rachakonda security council for equipping them with the skills and instilling confidence in them.

On this occasion, D S Chauhan, Commissioner Rachakonda, expressed his satisfaction to see the progress and ensured to continue to work on many more initiatives to enable earning capabilities and be self-dependent. He also made it explicit that he would work towards more approachability and enhance the visibility of vigilance to arrest the social vices arising due to the lack of livelihood means.

DCP She Teams, Shaik Saleema, addressed the gathering stating that it was an exciting moment for her after a long struggle of nearly 12 months, starting from survey to execution, was an unforgettable experience. She recollected the moments of hesitation the women had to come out of their homes, and finally, they gathered courage and could make it this success.