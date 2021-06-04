Hyderabad: Shadnagar ACP presented with best service award

Shadnagar: The Telangana State government has announced the Police Service Medals in recognition of the dedication shown in duty management and the best services. Shadnagar Constituency Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kushalkar was recognised with Telangana State Best Service Scheme, the State government has issued orders to this effect.

Kushalkar took over charge as Shadnagar ACP five months ago and received much acclaim within a short period of time by demonstrating his own style in maintaining peace and security in the constituency. ACP Kushalkar also received Strict Service Scheme, 62 Cash Rewards, GSC and MMC appreciation awards.



Speaking on the occasion, Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar said that he was happy with the police best service scheme announced by the Telangana State government which would give him more encouragement. He said that despite receiving many awards and rewards from the police department in the past, receiving this award from the government is unforgettable in life. He later said that his main aim is to maintain peace and security.